POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How will the UN react to possible chemical attack in Syria?
17:27
World
How will the UN react to possible chemical attack in Syria?
The Syrian regime is being blamed for an apparent chemical attack in eastern Ghouta. At least 500 people have been taken to hospital - with blueish skin and breathing problems. But the UN Security Council has yet to order air strikes or sanctions. Instead, red lines have been addressed with finger pointing. Guests: Andrei Fedorov, Former Russian deputy foreign minister Bassam Barabandi, Former Syrian diplomat and founder of 'People Demand Change' Diana Darke, Author of 'The Merchant of Syria' and 'My House in Damascus: An Inside View of the Syrian Revolution.'
April 11, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?