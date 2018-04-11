POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Army to investigate sniper shooting of Gazan
02:26
World
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Army to investigate sniper shooting of Gazan
Palestinian protesters plan to live in a tent city on Israel's border with the Gaza Strip for six weeks. Their demonstration got off to a violent start. About 40 people have been killed by Israeli forces since the protests began at the end of March. But as Yasin Eken reports, tensions have increased even more after a video was released showing a Palestinian man shot by an Israeli sniper.
April 11, 2018
