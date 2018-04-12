World Share

Facebook Data Breach: Mark Zuckerberg testifies for second day

On the second day of his testimony before a US Congress, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his own account was among the over 80 million users whose data was harvested by the political firm Cambridge Analytica. He reckoned 'regulating social media companies is inevitable' in the wake of the scandal, however it could also affect growth in the tech industry. Harry Horton has more from Washington.