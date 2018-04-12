POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Yugoslav War Crimes Trial: UN sentences Serbia's Seselj to 10 years
03:07
World
Yugoslav War Crimes Trial: UN sentences Serbia's Seselj to 10 years
A UN court has overturned the acquittal of ultranationalist Serbian politician, Vojislav Seselj (PRONOUNCED VOY-iss-lav SHESH-elj), sentencing him to 10 years in jail for war crimes in former Yugoslavia Seselj was accused of committing war crimes against non-Serbs during Yugoslavia's war in the 1990s. He was aquitted in his original trial in 2014, but an appeal was filed two years later. On Wednesday, he was found guilty of inciting crimes with his nationalist speeches in Serbia. But Seselj won't serve his sentence - because he spent 12 years in detention before the previous trial. Refik Hodzic is an expert on transitional justice and was a former spokesperson of the International Tribunal for Former Yugoslavia in the Hague. He says the court's verdict on Seselj is a symbolic decision.
April 12, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?