What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Is South Korea cracking down on corruption?

Park Geun-hye, South Korea’s former president was sentenced to 24 years behind bars after being found guilty of bribery and corruption. But Park maintains her innocence and says she's the victim of a political conspiracy. So is Seoul getting tough on corruption, or is it political payback? Guests: Robert Kelly Professor of political science at Pusan National University Constantino Grasso Former EU rapporteur on corruption prevention