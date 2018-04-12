POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is South Korea cracking down on corruption?
12:51
World
Is South Korea cracking down on corruption?
Park Geun-hye, South Korea’s former president was sentenced to 24 years behind bars after being found guilty of bribery and corruption. But Park maintains her innocence and says she's the victim of a political conspiracy. So is Seoul getting tough on corruption, or is it political payback? Guests: Robert Kelly Professor of political science at Pusan National University Constantino Grasso Former EU rapporteur on corruption prevention
April 12, 2018
