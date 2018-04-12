Kutahya ceramics in Istanbul | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey is famous across the globe for its delicate ceramics and colourful, ornate tiles, with different regions continuing to produce diverse and distinctive designs over the centuries. And now, with a collection from one of the country's most famous workshops now on display in Istanbul, Showcase's Kerry Alexandra went to learn how Kutahya ceramics have remained a firm favourite five hundred years on.
April 12, 2018
