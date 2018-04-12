International Istanbul Tourism Film Festival 2018 | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
When it comes to influencing and informing the masses, few mediums have the power that film has. Many agree that filmic representations of a locale provide invaluable insight into the identity of a particular place and the people who live in it. Showcase visited the Istanbul International Tourism Film Festival, an annual event held in the city to promote tourism films and assist in increasing the broader international audience of these films.
April 12, 2018
