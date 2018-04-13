BizTech Share

Russian firms and rouble hit by US sanctions | Money Talks

The Russian government is promising to minimize the effects US sanctions have on the Moscow stock exchange. It also says the sharp fall in the rouble is short-term volatility. Those drops have been on the minds of investors who've travelled from around the world to attend the annual Moscow Exchange Forum. Jack Parrock reports from there. For more on the Russian market and US sanctions, we speak to Julia Lyubova in Moscow.