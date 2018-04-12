POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is the US getting tougher on Iran?
19:18
World
Is the US getting tougher on Iran?
John Bolton, America's new national security advisor has called for regime change, is keen to scrap the nuclear deal and is accused of supporting a rebel group that Iran considers terrorists. Is his appointment a sign that Washington is toughening its stance towards Tehran? Guests: Mohammad Marandi Professor at Tehran University Matthew Bryza Former US ambassador to Azerbaijan Adam Ereli Former US ambassador to Bahrain Mehrdad Khonsari Former Iranian diplomat
April 12, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?