Miguna Miguna responds to threats from Kenya’s opposition
01:56
World
Miguna Miguna responds to threats from Kenya’s opposition
Opposition leaders in Kenya are threatening to "bring down" the self-described general of Kenya’s National Revolutionary Movement, Miguna Miguna. Despite these threats he plans to go back. He says his former opposition allies are frightened of him. Miguna's troubles began when he took part in the mock swearing-in of the opposition leader, Raila Odinga. Miguna was charged with treason and deported.
April 12, 2018
