Turkey's Border Mission: Local council established in Afrin

The city and region of Afrin in northern Syria has taken an important step politically. It was liberated by Turkish troops last month as part of operation olive branch. Now a council that will run the area has come together for the first time. It will consist of 20 members, eleven are Kurdish, eight of them are Syrian Arabs, and one Turkman. And it needs to get to work straight away. Francis Collings has more.
April 13, 2018
