A Quiet Place | Cinema | Showcase

A Quiet Place has all the makings of a family-friendly film while at the same time, offering moviegoers a truly horrifying sci-fi experience. The movie, directed by John Krasinski follows the lives of a family forced to live in world without being able to talk out of fear of being hunted by lurking creatures. While the film's actors had to remain silent for most of the filming, they had lots to say after it premiered.
April 13, 2018
