The War in Syria: Russia blames UK for chemical attack

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the Middle East is in such peril, that it's become a threat to international peace and security- and that Syria 'represents the most serious threat'. The UN chief told an emergency meeting of the Security Council that 'the Cold War is back'. Meanwhile western countries continue to blame the Syrian regime and Russia for last week's chemical attack in Syria, a claim which has been denied. Reagan Des Vignes reports