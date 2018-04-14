World Share

Gaza's Growing Injured: Thousands of protesters seek medical treatment

Weekly protests at the Gaza-Israeli border are beginning to take their toll. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health - in the past two weeks, Israeli forces have killed over 30 protestors and injured more than 4,000. After a decade of conflict and an Israeli blockade, medical supplies in Gaza are running seriously low. Our correspondent Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City where many of the injured have been treated.