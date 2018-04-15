POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: US prepared to sustain attacks in Syria
02:11
World
The US Vice President Mike Pence has said the Trump administration is prepared to sustain its attacks on the Syrian regime, if necessary. The Pentagon has confirmed that - over a hundred missiles were launched by the US, UK and France against Syria on Saturday. They were in response to the suspected chemical attack in the town of Douma last week. The Syrian regime continues to deny any involvement, - but the three countries that launched the attack say - they have proof. Their targets were three chemical weapons sites. Syria's main ally, Russia's Vladmir Putin has condemned the air strikes - "in the most serious way". His US counterpart, President Donald Trump has praised the joint military action on Twitter, writing: "A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!" Jon Brain reports from Washington.
April 15, 2018
More Videos
