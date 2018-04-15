World Share

The War in Syria: Chemical weapons inspectors on way to Douma

In Syria, where the international chemical weapons watchdog is due to start its investigations into the alleged Douma attack which led to Saturday's air strikes by the United States, Britain and France. Investigators are headed to the town which is now under the control of regime and Russian forces. Their findings will not apportion blame, but will aim to confirm whether a chemical attack took place. Reagan Des Vignes has more