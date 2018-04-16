World Share

Turkey-Afghanistan Relations: Turkish aid agency builds Afghan orphanage

For more than four decades, Afghanistan has been at war. First against the Soviet Union, then infighting by warlords, followed by the ascent of the Taliban, the US-led invasion, and an insurgency against both the allied forces and the government. As a result, the country has more than two million orphans, but as Hasan Abdullah reports, the Turkish government has identified child welfare as one of the areas where it can help.