POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Facebook CEO apologises during questioning by Congress | Money Talks
05:18
BizTech
Facebook CEO apologises during questioning by Congress | Money Talks
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has answered questions from US lawmakers for a second day. The first hearing didn't turn out to be the grilling some had expected and the company's stock registered its best day in more than two years. So how did Zuckerberg come out on top from his trip to Washington? Mobin Nasir takes a look. We also speak to David Madden, an analyst at CMC Markets in London, and Max Wolff Chief Economist at Phoenix Group, in New York.
April 17, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?