POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Middle East tensions push oil prices higher | Money Talks
08:36
BizTech
Middle East tensions push oil prices higher | Money Talks
OPEC says its crude oil production fell last month, but the world's total oil supply continues to rise on the back of growing US shale output. While oil prices could come under pressure from the surge in US shale, investors are keeping a close eye on tensions in the Middle East, as Liz Maddock explains. Nitesh Shah, a commodities strategist at ETF Securities in London, and Stephen Schork, editor of The Schork Report, in Villanova, Pennsylvania give us more insight.
April 17, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?