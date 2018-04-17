World Share

Is it possible to control ‘fake news’?

It's the catch phrase of a presidency. Fake news - lies spread as truths. How do we know what we are reading is the truth? And what effect does fake news have on our lives? At the Roundtable was Nicholas O'Shaughnessy, Author of Politics and Propaganda: Weapons of Mass Seduction; Andrew Kidd, lawyer and treasurer at the conservative think tank - the society of Conservative lawyers; Journalist Georgina Godwin; and Senior Researcher at the Royal United Services Institute, Ewan Lawson. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.