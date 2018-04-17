POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can foreign funding influence Indian elections?
12:31
World
Can foreign funding influence Indian elections?
Under a new law, political parties can receive donations, from Indians living abroad or through foreign companies with subsidiaries in the country. The new legislation also spares political parties from being investigated for foreign donations received in past election campaigns. Guests: Jagdeep Chhoker Co-founder Association for Democratic Reforms Gopal Krishna Agarwal National and economic spokesman BJP Gali Venkatesh Rao Advocate Supreme court of India
April 17, 2018
