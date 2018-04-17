POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Bureau of Unspecified Services | Exhibitions | Showcase
03:16
Culture
The Bureau of Unspecified Services | Exhibitions | Showcase
The Bureau of unspecified services, an exhibition currently underway in Istanbul, is trying to get to the root of the importance of art. The unusually titled show named after a phrase from David Foster Wallace's novel 'Infinite Jest', contains a collection of artworks that explores the various arenas in which art is viewed and ultimately judged. Showcase's Kerry Alexandra went in search of the truth.
April 17, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?