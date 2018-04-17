The Ottoman Film Society | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A community of archivists, historians and other specialists in Turkey are try to bring the beauty of the past to contemporary eyes. The Ottoman Film Society has embarked on a project to unearth and restore audio-visual heritage from the former Ottoman territories. Through an array of films, photographs and documents, the project aims to present the past through an artistic lens. Jay Weissberg joins us in studio for more on the project. Weissberg is a film critic and the co-founder of the Ottoman Film Project.
April 17, 2018
