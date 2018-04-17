Martin Kemp: Why World Art Day? | A Look Into | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Martin Kemp: Why World Art Day?
Martin Kemp: Why World Art Day?
World Art Day is an international celebration held annually in the middle of April. The day which was inspired by the International Association of Art's decision to celebrate the birth of Italian Renaissance Master Leonardo da Vinci, sees artists and art lovers alike flocking to museums, galleries and exhibitions. Martin Kemp joins us to speak more about world art day. Kemp is an art historian and author of 'Living with Leonardo'.
April 17, 2018
