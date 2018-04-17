POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Strikes on Syria, funding India’s democracy and UAE-Turkey tension
51:28
World
The Syrian regime was accused of using a chemical weapon against its own people, again. The US along with the UK and France launched air strikes against the Assad regime. Will they have the desired impact, or will they only further escalate this brutal war? Also India’s political parties can now receive foreign funding. Could it spell danger for the world's largest democracy? And will UAE-Turkish relations take another hit over what happens in the Horn of Africa?
April 17, 2018
