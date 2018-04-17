World Share

Strikes on Syria, funding India’s democracy and UAE-Turkey tension

The Syrian regime was accused of using a chemical weapon against its own people, again. The US along with the UK and France launched air strikes against the Assad regime. Will they have the desired impact, or will they only further escalate this brutal war? Also India’s political parties can now receive foreign funding. Could it spell danger for the world's largest democracy? And will UAE-Turkish relations take another hit over what happens in the Horn of Africa?