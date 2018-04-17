POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India Rape Outrage: Days of protests over rape and murder of 8-year-old girl
02:30
World
Opposition leaders in India have declared a so-called 'black day' across the country. They've organised strikes to protest the rise in crimes against women since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office. The gang rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in India-Administered Kashmir has caused public outrage across India. Protesters are calling on the government to do more to tackle rape and protect women.
April 17, 2018
