POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Beijing Film Festival 2018 | Cinema | Showcase
02:06
Culture
Beijing Film Festival 2018 | Cinema | Showcase
Diversity is this year's theme at the 2018 Beijing International Film Festival. With more than 650 submissions from over 70 countries, this promises to be one of the most diverse editions of the festival to date. The jury, led by star filmmaker Wong Kar-Wai, will pick the best out of a final line-up of 15 entrants competing for the prestigious Tiantan award. Showcase takes a look at the festival that's ambitiously trying to make a major impact on the global movie scene.
April 18, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?