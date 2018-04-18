April 18, 2018
01:16
01:16
More Videos
Turkey set to vote on June 24
Turkey’s President Erdogan announces plans to bring forward the November 2019 presidential and parliamentary elections to June 24 this year following a meeting with nationalist opposition leader Devlet Bahceli. 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToHOFtKZ6iY 5 facts about Muharrem Ince https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ajp0KJiC24 5 facts about Meral Aksener https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpdlQNDeQA0 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQI4L646lR0 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNiEukyt1z8 5 facts about Dogu Perincek https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1oiZT0emLU
More Videos