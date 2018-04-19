POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Anger in Armenia, Flint’s water crisis and DRC boycotts fundraising conference
51:56
World
Anger in Armenia, Flint’s water crisis and DRC boycotts fundraising conference
Protests sweep the nation as Armenia’s former president goes back on his word and returns to power. Could it spark a revolution? Four years since the start of the Flint water crisis, the US state of Michigan has stopped distributing free bottled-water, saying its own water supplies are safe. But are residents ready to trust their government again?And the Democratic Republic of the Congo boycotts a conference aimed at raising money for its own humanitarian crisis.
April 19, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?