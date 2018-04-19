POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US-Korea Talks: Trump, Abe vow to keep pressure on North Korea
02:11
World
US President Donald Trump says he hopes his meeting with North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, will be a success - but he will walk out if it's not. Speaking at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the two leaders vowed to keep maximum pressure on Pyongyang ahead of a series of summits aimed at encouraging the North to abandon its nuclear weapons programme. Steve Mort reports.
April 19, 2018
