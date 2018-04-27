BizTech Share

Cash-free societies: Is money obsolete?

Technology has changed the way we bank and pay our bills. Societies around the world are becoming cashless. But is this good for business? Has technology set your finances free or bound you up in debt? At the Roundtable is Trond Andresen, a control engineer doing research on monetary systems at the Norwegian university of Science and Technology; Audrey Giroud, founder of mobile money saving app Chip In; Graham Mott, Head of Strategy of LINK, the UK's largest cash machine network; and David Clarke, Head of Policy and Advocacy at Positive Money. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.