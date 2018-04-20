POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK prime minister apologises to Carribean immigrants
07:45
World
The UK prime minister has apologized for the government's mistreatment of Britons, born to Caribbean immigrants. The Windrush generation arrived in the UK after World War Two to fill a labour gap. But in 2010, the government destroyed their landing cards, leaving their children without proof of citizenship. Many lost jobs and were threatened with deportation. Now parliament is arguing over who's to blame.
April 20, 2018
