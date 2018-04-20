What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Is a new generation of Cubans ready to lead the country?

Miguel Díaz-Canel is Cuba's new leader. Some analysts are pessimistic, saying it's unlikely Cuba will see major changes to the economy, as long as Donald Trump is in the White House and Cuba's main trading partner, Venezuela, is in economic turmoil. Guests: Javier Lopez President of the Cuban American Bar Association Sebastian Arcos Associate director of the Cuban Research Institute Rob Miller Director of the Cuba Solidarity Campaign