Asian customers prefer branchless banking | Money Talks

Step up to the digital economy, or risk being muscled out -- that's the message from a top consultancy firm to banks in Asia, as consumers there increasingly take to digital channels to meet their needs. In a new report, McKinsey warns the trend could see so-called "new age, pure digital players" pose a threat to traditional lenders. Patrick Fok reports. Rebecca Bundhan was in Mumbai and spoke to McKinsey senior partner Renny Thomas. He says digital banking is quickly taking over traditional banking across Asia