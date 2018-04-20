POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hungary for Democracy
26:00
World
Hungary for Democracy
After a landslide victory, Hungary's far-right prime minister is ready for another clash with the EU. Since returning to power in 2010, Orbán has chipped away at Hungary’s democratic checks and balances and fueled anti-immigrant sentiment. Where is he taking the country? Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus was…. David Szabo - Director for Foreign Affairs Szazadveg Foundation Sándor Zsiros - Correspondent for Euronews Justin Spike - Journalist
April 20, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?