Colombia Deportations: Thousands of Venezuelans sent back home
02:18
World
Colombia Deportations: Thousands of Venezuelans sent back home
A severe economic crisis and food shortages have sent almost half a million Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia, according to the United Nations. Venezuelá neighbour is now starting to deport thousands of those who don't have work permits. Officials in the South American country say they are trying to help, but that certain laws need to be adhered to. Manuel Rueda has more from the Colombia-Venezuela border.
April 21, 2018
