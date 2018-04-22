POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kabul Bomb Blast: Dozens killed in Daesh suicide bombing
We begin in Afghanistan where children are among the 63 people killed and more than 100 wouned as they queued out outside a voter registration centre in the capital Kabul on Sunday. Violence and allegations of fraud have plagued Afghan elections. As a result, voting for a new parliament has been delayed several times in recent years. Now the elections are planned in six months, and terrorist attacks have been on the rise. The most recent one has killed at least 63 people, and wounded over 100, in Kabul. Reagan Des Vignes has more.
April 22, 2018
