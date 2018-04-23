April 23, 2018
02:02
02:02
Cape Town Water Crisis: Less water uptake leading to revenue challenges
Cape Town may soon land itself in a crisis while trying to escape another. Following years of drought, the South African city recently capped the amount of water people can use per day. People are now using less but also paying less. And the city may now increase the cost of water to come up with the millions of dollars it needs for projects to save water. Melanie Rice has the story.
