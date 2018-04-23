POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Narco State: Drug gangs becoming powerful in the Netherlands
The Netherlands is known for its tolerant policy on soft drugs. The availability of marijuana in cafes is held up as a progressive approach. But last month, the Dutch police issued a damning report that warned the country was in danger of becoming a narco-state, with criminal gangs taking over drug production and exerting increasing power over local communities. Simon McGrgeor-Wood went to see for himself.
April 23, 2018
