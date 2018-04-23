POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Breaking News: YPG-led council applies to open US office
04:08
World
Breaking News: YPG-led council applies to open US office
Some breaking news just coming in to us now - the Syrian Democratic Council - an organisation dominated by the YPG terror group - has filed a request to open an office in Washington. These documents obtained by TRT World show the group submitted an ammended application to the US Justice Department in March. Turkey says its aware of YPG's activity and is in touch with the US state department. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group, and while Turkey has been fighting the YPG in Syria, the group is supported by the US Army.
April 23, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?