World Share

Breaking News: YPG-led council applies to open US office

Some breaking news just coming in to us now - the Syrian Democratic Council - an organisation dominated by the YPG terror group - has filed a request to open an office in Washington. These documents obtained by TRT World show the group submitted an ammended application to the US Justice Department in March. Turkey says its aware of YPG's activity and is in touch with the US state department. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group, and while Turkey has been fighting the YPG in Syria, the group is supported by the US Army.