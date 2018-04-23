Culture Share

NewsFeed: Why did Portman snub award ceremony in Israel?

On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On April 23, 2018: - Why did Natalie Portman not want to share a stage with the Israeli Prime Minister? - CGI models are huge influencers but are they taking work away from actual models and in particular models who are not white? - Turkey has some amazing statues and sculptures and part of one has been stolen. Why?