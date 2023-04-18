POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Should the West have a long term strategy for Syria?
26:04
Has anything really changed after the West's attacks on suspected Syrian chemical weapons sites? What's the end game? Joining us at the Roundtable is Danny Makki, a Syrian journalist and commentator; Roland Henwood, a political scientist and at the University of Pretoria; Tallha Abdulrazaq, a researcher at the University of Exeter's Strategy and Security Institute; and Daud Abdullah, the director of Middle East Monitor, an online magazine. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
April 18, 2023
