What is China's Pacific plan?

Is China building a military base in the Western Pacific? Australia and New Zealand are worried about reports of Chinese military expansion in Vanuatu. Does the west have reason to be concerned? Joining us at the Roundtable is Malcolm Jorgensen, who served in the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade - advising on China's Pacific militarisation; Yan Bennett, Manager of the Center on Contemporary China at Princeton University; Yu Jie, Head of China Foresight at LSE Ideas - part of the London School of Economics; and Kerry Brown - Director of the Lau China institute at King's College London.