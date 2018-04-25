World Share

Zimbabwe strikes back, Canada’s controversial pipeline, and Ramaphosa’s north west test

Thousands of nurses were fired by Zimbabwe's vice president, after they staged a walk out for better salaries and working conditions. Has the government sent a message that dissent won’t be tolerated? Also a multi-billion dollar pipeline fuels tension in Canada. Is Trudeau abandoning the environment for the economy? And South Africa's new president Cyril Ramaphosa faces one of his biggest tests as protesters demand an end to corruption.