02:19
World
Denmark Submarine Murder: Verdict expected in journalist murder trial
A verdict is due in Denmark's submarine murder trial in the next few hours. The defendent, Peter Madsen has admitted to dismembering journalist Kim Wall's body. But he says her death on his submarine last year, was an accident. But the prosecution accuses him of being sexually obsessed with the torture and murder of women, and has described him as someone who tried to get away with the 'perfect crime'. Arabella Munro reports.
April 25, 2018
