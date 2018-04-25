Avengers: Infinity War: Marvel's mightiest heroes return | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Avengers: Infinity War: Marvel's mightiest heroes return
Avengers: Infinity War: Marvel's mightiest heroes return
Marvel Entertainment seems to have the winning formula when it comes to producing blockbusters with all their comic book adaptations becoming huge hits at the box office. The upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' brings together the "world's mightiest heroes" and is expected to break many box office records. We speak to Eric Francisco to find out what is fueling the hype around 'Infinity War'. Francisco is a Staff Writer at Inverse.com.
April 25, 2018
