Nobel literature prize scandal | Literature | Showcase

Nobel literature prize scandal

The committee who awards The Nobel Prize for literature is under fire after allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct were made by eighteen women against Jean-Claude Arnault, the husband of one of the committee members, Katarina Frostenson. To take a closer look into the scandal, we're joined by Literary critic and Cultural journalist, Annina Rabe as well as novelist, translator and essayist, Tim Parks. Parks has served as a juror for several literary awards, including the Man Booker, and has also been a vocal critic of the Nobel Prize for Literature in the past.