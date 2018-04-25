POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A multi-billion dollar pipeline in Canada is causing a feud within its borders
A multi-billion dollar pipeline expansion approved by the Canadian Prime Minister last year is at the centre of a major feud within Canada's borders. Neighbouring provinces, British Columbia and Alberta both have a very different take on the project. Alberta says it's essential for the country's economy, but British Colombia says it will devastate the environment. Christine Piroivolakis reports
April 25, 2018
