South Africans protest over lack of jobs and homes | Money Talks
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been on an overseas tour, telling foreign investors now is the time to invest in his country. But many South Africans are already fed up with waiting for the government to provide jobs and homes. And now, violent protests have forced Ramaphosa to end his trip, and return home. Mobin Nasir has more. Ismail Lagardien, a South Africa-based political economist and a former Dean at the Nelson Mandela University of Business and Economic Sciences, joins us from Cape Town.
April 27, 2018
