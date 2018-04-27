Public listings delayed across global markets | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
For companies looking to go public, 2018 was supposed to be a year for the record books. But four months in, a rising number of companies are delaying or dropping plans to list on stock exchanges. Which raises the question: Why are so many companies shying away from going to the markets? Mobin Nasir explains, and for more on this, Max Wolff joins me from New York. He is the Chief Economist at Phoenix Group.
April 27, 2018
